Syama Prasad Mookerjee

Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee's bust vandalised in Rajasthan's Shahpura

An investigation is underway in the matter.  

Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee's bust vandalised in Rajasthan's Shahpura

Jaipur: A bust of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, was vandalised by unidentified miscreants in Shahpura city of Rajasthan's Bhilwara district on late Sunday night. 

Live TV

"It was vandalised by unidentified persons late night on Sunday. Teams have been formed to investigate the matter," Shahpura police station in-charge Bhajan Lal told ANI.

Locals allege that the act could be directed over the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Mukherjee was the first person to protest against the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. This could be the reason why it was demolished," a local told ANI. 

An investigation is underway in the matter.

In March 2018, busts of Mookerjee were vandalised in Kolkata's Kalighat area and Assam's Kokrajhar, leading to Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned incident . 

Tags:
Syama Prasad Mookerjeevandalism
