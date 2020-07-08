Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12th Science Result 2020 declared, check rajresults.nic.in

AJMER: The Board of School Education Rajasthan, Ajmer (RBSE) declared the result of Class 12th Science stream examination on Wednesday. The board declared the result around 4 PM in presence of State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra.

The students can now check their results through the websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

The minister said in a tweet that Rajasthan is the first state to have conducted all the exams during the pandemic and declared the results within a few days. He congratulated all the staff members and those who passed the examination. Dotasra also credited Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for successfully handling the conduct of board exams.

आज कक्षा-12 विज्ञान विषय का परिणाम जारी हो गया है।इस वर्ष करीब 237305 परीक्षार्थियों थे,जिनका परिणाम 91.96% रहा।सभी सफल विद्यार्थियों को बधाई।मुख्यमंत्री @ashokgehlot51 जी की प्रेरणा से राजस्थान पहला ऐसा राज्य है जहाँ कोरोना के बावजूद सावधानी से परीक्षा करवाकर रिकॉर्ड 19 दिनों में रिजल्ट तैयार किया गया, इसके लिए बोर्ड के सभी कर्मचारियों को बहुत बहुत बधाई देना चाहता हूँ। — Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) July 8, 2020

The overall passing percentage was 91.96, and this year too, the girls outshined boys. Of the total girls who have appeared for the exam, as many as 94.90 per cent cleared the exam. Among boys, the passing percentage was 90.61 per cent.

According to the board, Jaipur's Yash Sharma has scored 95.60 per cent marks in the RBSE class 12 science exams, while another student Dhruv scored 92.20 per cent marks.

Last year, Puneet Maheshwari had topped the Rajasthan Board class 12 exam in the science stream. He had scored 495 out of 500 marks. In 2018, Vishvendra Singh had topped in the science stream with 497 out of 500 marks.

A total of 2.39 lakh (2,39,800) students had appeared for the science stream this year that was concluded on June 27 after it was deferred from March.

This year, over 9 lakh students appeared in the senior secondary exams, which was concluded on June 30. The board conducted the pending exams on major papers like English, Hindi, Mathematics, Geography. The result of commerce and arts and class 10 are expected to be announced this month.

Steps to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear to download

Students can also check results via SMS. Science students can check results by typing RESULT<space>RAJ12S<space>ROLL NUMBER and sending it to 56263. For Commerce students, the result can be availed by typing RESULT<space>RAJ12C<space>Roll number and sending it to 56263