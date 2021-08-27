हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rajasthan

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot undergoes angioplasty at Jaipur hospital

Rajasthan CM underwent was operated for an angioplasty at the Sawai Man Singh government hospital in Jaipur. The operation was successful and everything is fine, the officer on special duty to the chief minister said.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot undergoes angioplasty at Jaipur hospital

New Delhi: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday underwent a surgery at the Sawai Man Singh government hospital in Jaipur. He was admitted to the hospital after he complained of experiencing severe chest pain.

Gehlot, 70, unerwent an operated for angioplasty, confirming the details, the officer on special duty to the chief minister Lokesh Sharma said the operation was successful and assured that everything is fine.

"The CM's angioplasty has been done successfully. Everything is fine," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Earlier, Gehlot took to microblogging site Twitter to inform about his angioplasty - which is a procedure to open clogged heart arteries."Post Covid I was having health issues & Since yesterday I was having severe pain in my chest. Just got my CT done in SMS hospital. Angioplasty will be done," Gehlot tweeted.

"I am happy that I am getting it done at SMS Hospital. I am fine and will be back soon. Your blessings and well wishes are with me," he said.

The Congress leader had tested positive for coronavirus in April this year.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
