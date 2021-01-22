Rajasthan woman, infected with coronavirus, tests positive for 31 times in five months

BHARATPUR: A woman in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district, who got infected with the deadly coronavirus nearly five months ago, has tested COVID-19 positive for 31 times. The doctors treating the woman at the RBM Hospital - one of the biggest in Bharatpur - are completely puzzled over the woman’s declining health condition.

The management of the Apna Ghar Ashram, from where the woman hails, is now mulling to refer her case to SMS Hospital in Jaipur. Dr BM Bhardwaj, the founder of the Ashram, informed that the woman ‘Sharda’ was brought to the Ashram from Bazhera village.

Sharda's first investigation was conducted on August 28, 2020, during which she was found COVID-19 positive. After this, Sharda was sent to the RBM Hospital. But considering the woman’s mental and physical condition of the patient, the doctors allowed an attendant to stay with her. Later, she was shifted to the quarantine facility of the ashram.

Bhardwaj further informed that a total of 31 tests have been conducted so far on Sharda, but each time her report came COVID-19 positive. Meanwhile, the woman is also being administered Ayurvedic, Homeopathic and Allopathic medicines. Much to the doctors’ surprise, the woman is in a good health and has shown no sign of any weakness.

Bhardwaj also said she has tested positive in a row, she has been kept in two isolation facilities so that others do not come in contact with her. Doctors have also given instructions to stay with normal people outside isolation only after the report comes negative.

Currently, there are no corona-positive patients in any hospital of the Bharatpur district, but Sharda’s case has kept the district authorities at the edge. In normal cases, a corona-infected patient is kept in quarantine for about 10 to 14 days and, in most cases, the patient is discharged after he recovers fully and his report comes negative.

But considering Sharada’s case, the ashram management is now left with no option but to send her to the SMS Hospital in Jaipur.

