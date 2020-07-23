RBSE 10th results 2020 soon: Where to check Rajasthan Board Class 10 marks?

New Delhi: The wait for as many as 11 lakh RBSE class 10 students is likely to end as the Rajasthan Board Secondary Education (RBSE) Board is all set to announce the Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) results 2020.

The students who appeared for this examination need to keep a tab on the Rajasthan Board Secondary Education Board's official websites - rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in to know their scorecard.

They should carefully follow the steps given below to check RBSE Class 10 results:

1. The students should first visit the RBSE's official websites

2. Click on the link showing class 10 results option

3. Now enter your roll number and put the required details

4. You can now see your result is being displayed on the screen

5. Check your scorecard carefully and download the result copy for future reference

The Rajasthan Class 10 exams were scheduled to be held from March 20 to 24 but were postponed due to COVID-19 lockdown. The exams were later conducted between June 29 and 30.

The RBSE Class 12th Science results 2020 were declared on July 8 and the overall passing percentage was recorded at 91.96. The Rajasthan board also announced class 12 commerce results on July 13.

Now, students and their parents in Rajasthan are eagerly waiting for the announcement of the RBSE class 10 results 2020.