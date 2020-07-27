RBSE 10th results 20202 date: How to check Rajasthan Board Class 10 results on rajresults.nic.in

The Rajasthan Board Secondary Education (RBSE) Class 10 exam results will be declared on July 28 at 4 pm. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra on Monday made the announcement.

The Rajasthan RBSE Class 10 results 2020 will be announced on RBSE's official websites - rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

It may be recalled that the Rajasthan Class 10 exams were scheduled to be held from March 20 to 24 but the exams were postponed due to coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country. The exams were later conducted between June 29 and 30.

Here's how to check Rajasthan Board Class 10th results online:

1. The students should first visit the RBSE's official websites

2. Click on the link showing class 10 results option

3. Now enter your roll number and put the required details

4. You can now see your result is being displayed on the screen

5. Check your scorecard carefully and download the result copy for future reference

Students can also check the RBSE 10th result 2020 via SMS: Type – RESULT (space) RAJ10A (space) ROLL NUMBER – and send it to 56263.

The passing marks for RBSE 10th Exam students is 33 per cent in all six subjects namely Science, Social Science, English, Hindi, Mathematics and either of Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Rajasthani/ Music/ others.

The RBSE Class 12th Science results 2020 were declared on July 8 and the overall passing percentage was recorded at 91.96. The RBSE Class 12th Commerce results 2020 were announced on July 13.