Supertech

Supertech's 40 storey Noida twin towers to be demolished, flat buyers will get a refund

Picture courtesy: supertechlimited.com/

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered demolition of two 40-floor towers built by real estate company Supertech in one of its housing projects in Noida for violation of building by-laws. 

SC said that construction of Supertech's twin 40 storey towers Supertech's Emerald Court project having 915 flats and shops was done in collusion with NOIDA authority and Supertech.

In its verdict, Supreme Court said that construction of the twin towers containing around 1,000 flats in Supertech Emerald Court in Noida were done in violation of the rules and must be razed within a period of two months by Supertech at its own cost.

The apex court has also ordered that all flat owners in the twin towers in Noida be reimbursed along with 12 percent interest by Supertech.

The top court is hearing appeals of Supertech Ltd and other petitions filed by home buyers for or against the Allahabad High Court''s 2014 order directing demolition of the twin towers for being in violation of norms.

The real estate firm had moved the top court challenging the Allahabad High Court order to demolish the company''s two 40-storey towers in a Noida housing project. On April 11, 2014 the Allahabad High Court ordered the demolition of the two buildings within four months and the refund of money to apartment buyers.

Tags:
SupertechEmerald Court projectSupreme Court
