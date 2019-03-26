Aamrapali Dubey shares a glimpse of her upcoming project 'Thik Hai'-Watch

New Delhi: One of the most talented actresses in the Bhojpuri industry, Aamrapali Dubey has taken to Instagram on Monday to share a glimpse of her upcoming project 'Thik Hai'. The film reportedly went on floors on Monday.

Aamrapali, who has a humungous fan following on social media, keeps sharing pictures and videos from her personal and professional lives. The actress has also experimented with her looks and has got a new haircut.

Check out the adorable video here:

On the work front, Aamrapali has a lot of surprises lined up for her fans in 2019. The actress will do some meaty roles this year. She will also be seen opposite the A-listers of the Bhojpuri industry.

Aamrapali has starred in some popular films like 'Ganga Kinare Mora Gaon 2', 'Patna Se Pakistan 2', 'Vande Matram', 'Gabru', 'Sher E Hindustan', 'Lallu Ki Laila', 'Jai Veeru', 'Veer Yodha Mahabali', 'Patna Junction', 'Nirahua Chalal America', 'Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3' and 'Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe' among others.