Allu Arjun

Actor Allu Arjun's vanity van meets with accident in Telangana

Allu Arjun's vanity van suffered minor damage when the lorry coming from behind rammed into it at Satyanarayanapuram. Neither the actor nor his makeup team were in the vanity van when the incident happened. Allu was recent in Andhra shooting for his upcoming film 'Pushpa'. 

Actor Allu Arjun&#039;s vanity van meets with accident in Telangana
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Hyderabad: Telugu film star Allu Arjun's vanity van was hit by a container lorry in Khammam district in Telangana and the driver and an attendant who were travelling in the vehicle escaped unhurt, police said on Sunday.

The van suffered minor damage when the lorry coming from behind rammed into it at Satyanarayanapuram on Saturday. Neither the actor nor his makeup team were in the vanity van when the incident happened, a police official said.

Besides the driver, an attendant was in the vehicle which was returning here from a film shoot. Based on the van driver's complaint, a case was registered against the container lorry's driver, the official added.

Arjun was recently in Andhra Pradesh in connection with shooting of his upcoming film 'Pushpa'. 

