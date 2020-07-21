After cousin Dhruva Sarja, actress Aishwarya Arjun tests coronavirus positive

New Delhi: South actress Aishwarya Arjun, daughter of Kannada star Arjun Sarja, tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. She is currently quarantined at home. Aishwarya took to her Instagram account on Monday to open up about the diagnosis. She wrote, "I have recently been tested positive for COVID-19. I am quarantined at home while taking all the necessary precautions guided by a professional medical team."

Aishwarya also urged people who met her recently to take care of themselves.

"To anyone who has been in contact with me in the past few days, please take care. Stay safe everyone and please wear a mask! I will update you soon with greater health. God bless. With love, Aishwarya Arjun," she added.

Fans are praying for her speedy recovery and flooded Twitter with "get well soon" messages for Aishwarya.

Meanwhile, last week, Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja and his wife Prerana got hospitalised after they tested positive for coronavirus. Dhruva is Aishwarya's cousin.

"My wife and I have both been tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and hence chosen to get ourselves hospitalised. I'm sure we'll be back all fine! All those who were in close proximity with us please get yourselves tested and remain safe," Dhruva said in his social media post.