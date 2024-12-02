Advertisement
ALLU ARJUN

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule Mania - Fans Break Into Flash Mob On London Streets

Pushpa 2: The Rule is directed by Sukumar. It features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in lead role

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 02, 2024, 09:41 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Pushpa 2: The Rule is constantly reaching new heights, even though the film has not been released yet. While the trailer and songs have intrigued the audience, the makers are traveling nationwide on a promotional spree. Now, amidst its rising fever, the film has crossed boundaries and is making waves in the United Kingdom.

A group of dancers in the United Kingdom was recently seen performing to the songs of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The group conducted a flash mob on the streets of London and danced to "Pushpa Pushpa," "Angaaron," and "Kissik" from the film. They concluded the flash mob with a famous dialogue from the movie. This truly indicates that the film is creating a buzz much before its release and is poised to set a benchmark when it hits the big screen this week.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is directed by Sukumar. It features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles.

The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar writings with music on T-Series. The film will be released on 5th December 2024.

 

