हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ramya Krishnan

'Baahubali' star Ramya Krishnan is '50 and fabulous'. See pic from her birthday celebration with family

Ramya Krishnan turned 50 today and celebrated her day with family.

&#039;Baahubali&#039; star Ramya Krishnan is &#039;50 and fabulous&#039;. See pic from her birthday celebration with family
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@meramyakrishnan

New Delhi: Actress Ramya Krishnan has treated her fans to a special picture from her 50th birthday celebrations with family. "Fifty and fabulous and what better than a famjam to bring it on! #familylove #birthday #thankyougod #blessed," she captioned he post on social media. The picture features Ramya posing with her family members with a cake placed on a table.

Take a look at the photo here.

Happy birthday, Ramya Krishnan!

Ramya Krishnan has featured in several hit films in all the languages. As of now, she is best known for playing the role of Sivagami in SS Rajamouli's 'Baahubali'. She was recently seen as politician J Jayalalithaa in the web series 'Queen'.

Meanwhile, some months ago, Ramya, who has worked in Hindi films such as 'Khal Nayak', 'Criminal', 'Shapath' and 'Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan', revealed why she took a break from Bollywood despite working in huge projects.

"I didn't take a break. Basically, my films didn't do well and I didn't take any interest in the offers (that were coming her way). Meanwhile, I was doing very well for myself in South Indian films," Ramya told news agency IANS.

(With IANS inputs)

Tags:
Ramya KrishnanRamya Krishnan birthdayRamya Krishnan 50th birthdaybaahubali star Ramya Krishnan
Next
Story

Malayalam actor Prabeesh Chakkalakkal dies at 44 after collapsing on set
  • 49,30,236Confirmed
  • 80,776Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT27M40S

Taal Thok Ke Special Edition: Bollywood divided over drugs-related controversies?