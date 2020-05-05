Be that baby girl still: Dulquer Salmaan’s post for daughter Maryam on her third birthday will make you smile

New Delhi: South star Dulquer Salmaan has penned down a beautiful note on daughter Maryam’s third birthday. The post will definitely make you smile. It talks about how he felt when he held her for the first time and how she is all grown up suddenly. The picture features Maryam cradled in Dulquer’s arms and they share a hearty laugh together.

“Happiest birthday darling Marie. You’ve got every one of us acting your age while you insist, ‘I’m a big girl now!’ Maybe you’re right. You’re fast growing up, speaking in full sentences now. 3 years old you’re a big girl now,” read an excerpt from Dulquer’s post.

Maryam was born to Dulquer and wife Amal Sufiya on May 5, 2017. She is the couple’s first child.

“Twirling in your princess dresses. Creating your own games now. Telling us stories, you’re a big girl now. Walking on your own. Running now. Learning how to jump, you’re a big girl now. Slow down darling Marie, be a baby still. Like the day we saw you for the first time. Held you and heard your cries for the first time. The day they thronged the hallways, to meet an angel for the first time. Be that baby girl still, we haven't had enough,” he added.

Take a look at Dulquer’s post here. It’s the sweetest thing on the internet today:

Aww, Dulquer and happy birthday to Maryam!

On the work front, Dulquer was last seen in ‘Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal’, a Tamil film while in Malayalam, his last project was ‘Varane Aavashyamundu’, which also produced by him. Dulquer was also recently seen opposite Sonam Kapoor in ‘The Zoya Factor’.