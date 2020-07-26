'Bigg Boss' Kannada fame Jayashree Ramaiah's 'I quit world' post creates panic, later thanks Kiccha Sudeep for 'saving' her

New Delhi: Kannada actress Jayashree Ramaiah, who is an ex-contestant of 'Bigg Boss Kannada', has thanked superstar Kiccha Sudeep for "saving her". She recently created quite a stir with her Facebook posts like "I quit world" and "depression".

Jayashree reportedly went live on Facebook recently and said that "she wants death as she is unable to deal with depression". The video is not available on Facebook now.

Soon after her video, Jayashree wrote to Kiccha Sudeep and his team for "saving her" and apologised to fans for "creating panic".

"Thanks a lot, Sudeep sir for your care and you saved me along with his team members and my loving friends and fans love you all!! Sorry for making you guys panic I am back to form..Thanks media for the support am grateful to u all," the actress posted.

Thanks a lot Sudeep Sir for ur care and you saved me along with his team members and my loving friends and fans love u... Posted by Jayashree Ramaiah on Saturday, July 25, 2020

Earlier, "I quit. Goodbye to the world and depression" post by Jayashree had created panic. Her now-deleted post immediately drew attention and friends and colleagues started reaching out to her. All her posts alarmed her fans and also created confusion. The actress' posts were filled with comments saying they are always with her and she needs to be strong.

Jayashree Ramaiah Posted by on Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Jayashree then removed the post to share another update saying, "I'm alright and safe!! Love you all."

I'm Alright and safe!! Love you all Posted by Jayashree Ramaiah on Tuesday, July 21, 2020

As of now, after a thank you note for Kiccha Sudeep, Jayashree shared a TikTok video with a friend saying, "I AM BACK my loves!!"