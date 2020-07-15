Budget film director sets up grocery shop amid coronavirus pandemic in Chennai

New Delhi: The film industry is among the worst-hit due to the coronavirus pandemic as many people associated with the field are struggling to make ends meet without an alternative means of income. But there are also a few people who have taken an alternative route due to lack of opportunity.

The mad-rush amongst people to hoard on groceries and other essentials during different phases on lockdown sparked an idea in Anand's mind as was also out of work. Hence, the 40-year-old director set up a grocery shop.

"Why not temporarily set-up a grocery shop? With more people staying indoors, isn't the demand going to spike?” Anand asked himself.

Anand has directed a handful of budget films over a decade. He has one film ready for release and another in the final stage of shooting, but then the lockdown was imposed. This meant staying idle at home and not contributing for his family.

"For a week it felt nice to be at home, but after a point I couldn't remain idle. I was witnessing the high demand for essentials and the long queues at shops. That's what led to the initial spark," Anand told Zee Media as he attended to customers at his store.

Despite having zero experience in setting up or running a store, Anand took the decision to invest a small sum and get started with his new project. Observing the crowded shops and the goods they sold, provided him considerable insights. That's when he began to scout for a vacant commercial space near his residence.

The search led him to a place that was 2 km away from his residence. The vacant space happened to be owned by Anand's childhood friend. As he was about to get started, the reactions from his known circles were expressing apprehension and disapproval.

"While the friend who rented me the place was in support, most of my colleagues from the cinema industry weren't happy with my decision. But I wanted to go ahead as it would fetch some income and I could help people," Anand recalls. He opened the store in mid-June.

Now, nearly a month after having started the store, Anand says that everything is happening on a positive note and he has been quite busy.

"I put up a board outside my shop about the price of certain essentials, I also offer a small discount of certain types of pulses and rice varieties. This keeps the crowd coming and there's also word-of-mouth publicity via friends and regular customers. Today there are five people working in the store with me," Anand says gladly.

Given how the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown life out of gear for many like him, Anand hopes that people seriously consider an alternative means of earning a living.

"At least for six months to a year, we must think of doing something else, normalcy seems quite far. In my case, I had some savings to fall back on, but surely each one can explore a way out," he says.

Of the five low-budget films he's done so far and the ones pending for release, Anand feels that OTT platforms and online releases are the way ahead.

"For small filmmakers like us, getting an OTT release means a lot. Even the platforms don't have to spend much to buy our films when compared to that of big names," he says, hoping that his upcoming film 'Naanum Pei Dhaan' and the one in the pipeline 'Thunindhu Sei' find takers.