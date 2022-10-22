Dhanush-starrer 'Nanne Varuven' to release on THIS date

New Delhi: Prime Video today announced the exclusive global digital premiere of Dhanush and Selvaraghavan’s Tamil action thriller Naane Varuvean. Becoming the fifth creative collaboration between actor Dhanush and director Selvaraghavan, the film sees Dhanush in dual roles, making an exciting play of dark and light characters.

After an overwhelming response in theatres, the action thriller can be enjoyed by audiences from the comforts of their homes on Prime Video across 240 countries and territories worldwide from October 27. The film will be available in Tamil along with the Telugu dub (Nene Vasthunna) on the service.

A Selvaraghavan directorial, the film is a story about Prabhu, a father who finds out that his teenage daughter is possessed and the only way he can save her is by reuniting with his long-separated twin, Kathir, who happens to be a killer. The reunion leads to blood spills and new secrets come to light that threaten to shatter the perfectly curated life both of them have separately built.

“While writing Naane Varuvean alongside Selva, our focus was to give the viewers an edge-of-the-seat thriller experience through the narrative. The cast and creative team have worked hard to give life to our story and I am glad audiences have loved the result,” said Dhanush. “It’s always a delight to work with Selvaraghavan and it is amazing that through Prime Video people can enjoy Naane Varuvean no matter where they are.”

Adding to that filmmaker-writer Selvaraghavan said, “Through Naane Varuvean, Dhanush and I attempted to mix elements of psychological drama, suspense, horror and crime to create an engaging thriller. We are humbled by all the positive responses from audiences and are confident that Prime Video customers will also love and welcome our film.

The film is produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu, directed by Selvaraghavan, co-written by Dhanush and Selvaraghavan, music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, cinematography by Om Prakash and edited by Bhuvan Srinivasan.