Entertainment News: Rajinikanth's next film titled 'Annaatthe'

The cast includes Keerthy Suresh, Prakarshraaj, Khushbu Sundar and Soori, among others. 

Chennai: After the recently released 'Darbar', superstar Rajinikanth has taken up the next project, his 168th, titled "Annaatthe" (big brother).

The film is directed by Siva who has churned out hits like 'Viswasam' last year. "Thalivar168 is Annaatthe," Sun Pictures, producers of the Rajinikanth movie, said in its official Twitter handle.

The cast includes Keerthy Suresh, Prakarshraaj, Khushbu Sundar and Soori, among others. The music is scored by D Imman. 

 

