HANSIKA MOTWANI WEDDING

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya wedding invite goes viral, dreamy marriage ceremony on Dec 4 - All you need to know

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya marriage News: Leaked picture of Hansika Motwani's wedding invites is doing the rounds.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 01:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

New Delhi: Popular actress Hansika Motwani is all set to tie the knot businessman beau Sohael Khaturiya on December 4. According to Pinkvilla report, the preparations are already in full swing and all eyes are set on the Big Fat India Wedding of the gorgeous actress taking place at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan. 

HANSIKA MOTWANI WEDDING INVITE LEAKED

Ahead of her gala wedding, the duo has begun with sending out invites to their attendees. Leaked picture of Hansika Motwani's wedding invites is doing the rounds. The couple opted for an oxidised silver thing along with a hamper box. However, everything is being kept hush-hush to avoid any hassle. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hansika Motwani (@ihansika)

WHO IS SOHEL KHATURIYA?

Well, reports suggest that Sohel Khaturiya and Hansika are business partners as well. The groom to-be is involved in event management company owned by the actress. He was earlier married to a girl named, Rinky in 2016. 

HANSIKA MOTWANI'S HALDI, MEHENDI FUNCTIONS

Pinkvilla reports that Hansika and Sohel's Haldi will be performed in the morning on December 4. Couple's Mehendi and Sangeet ceremonies on December 3, with Sufi night on December 2 respectively. 

Hansika shared photos from their grand proposal public on social media earlier this month. She took to Instagram to post a series of pictures including one that showed her future husband going down on a knee to propose to her in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The pictures also showed the words 'Marry Me' made using flowers in the background during the proposal. Hansika, who posted a series of five pictures of the proposal, wrote, "Now and Forever". Several top celebrities have been congratulating Hansika ever since she put out the post.

 

hansika motwani weddinghansika motwani marriageSohael KhaturiyaHansika Motwani wedding inviteSouth actress wedding

