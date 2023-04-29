International Dance Day: Hrithik Roshan To Samantha Ruth Prabhu - Actors Who Loved Allu Arjun's Spins

New Delhi: On International Dance Day, we celebrate actors in India who’ve stood out for the energy, enthusiasm, precision and style they bring on screen and on stage with their performances. One of the most notable dancers is superstar Allu Arjun who finds fans not just amongst the Indian public but also fellow industry-mates who’ve often showered praise on his dancing skills. Here’s taking a look at actors who loved Allu Arjun’s dancing.

Samantha Prabhu – Samantha Prabhu who danced with Allu Arjun on the cult hit Oo Antava spoke of how he is so effortless, with moves that are challenging. She said, “It is so challenging to get the steps right, rhythm, and dance with Allu Arjun, it’s my god tiring. A performance that just keeps you hooked .. every second was I am always inspired when an actor is just so good that it is impossible to look away ..Allu Arjun was that for me in Pushpa”

Rashmika Mandanna – Srivalli and Pushpa will forever go down as some of the most loved characters and Rashmika Mandanna who starred opposite Allu Arjun in the film, was another actor who was completely mind blown by the superstar. Talking about her experience working with him she said, “ I really fell in love while working with allu arjun sir. He is totally fun and also professional. Such an amazing actor to work with. Above all, we all knew him as a brilliant dancer and his dancing skills are simply mindblowing. I really enjoyed working a lot with him.``

Pooja Hegde – Pooja Hegde who has worked with Allu Arjunon his blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo calls him ‘the Rubber Man’ and also spoke highly of his phenomenal dance moves. Said Pooja, “He is like a Rubber Man, a phenomenal dancer and every move of his looked so stylish and appealing. I used to tell him that I would need several rehearsals to match up to him.”

Hrithik Roshan – One of the best performers from Indian cinema, Hrithik Roshan too spoke highly of Allu Arjun’s dancing describing it as ‘“energetic, strong and inspiring.”

Disha Patani – Allu Arjun found a special fan in Disha Patani who was in awe of his moves in Butta Bomma the hit track from Allu Arjun’s film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Posting a clip from the song Disha said, “@alluarjun how do you do it. Thank you for inspiring all of us”.

Tiger Shroff – Quite the dancer himself, Tiger Shroff was quick to take Allu Arjun’s name when asked who his favourite star in the South was. He also added that he was envious of his dancing. Tiger said, “I like Allu Arjun very much. He’s my favourite. I wish I could move like him.”