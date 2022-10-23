NewsEntertainmentRegional
Kannada actor Chetan booked for his 'insulting' statement about 'Kantara'

Based on the complaint by one Shivakumar, from Shankarapuram, the police have booked Chetan under Section 505 (2) of IPC.

New Delhi: 'Kantara' movie is doing amazingly well at the box office. It has even crossed many big hits of Tollywood and Bollywood in numbers. Now, a case has been registered against Kannada actor Chetan Ahimsa over his controversial comments on the film.

Based on the complaint by one Shivakumar, from Shankarapuram, the police have booked Chetan under Section 505 (2) of IPC. The police said that they will summon Chetan for questioning for further investigation. 

According to the complaint, the actor's statement is insulting and allegedly hurt the sentiments of a community. He made derogatory comments on the tradition of 'Bhoota Kola' depicted in the Kannada movie 'Kantara'

In February, the actor was arrested during the hijab row in Karnataka allegedly for his objectionable tweets against a High Court judge involved in the trial.

