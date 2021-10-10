Kannada actor Satyajith dies at 72

Bengaluru: Kannada actor Satyajith passed away at the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Karnataka's Bengaluru.
Originally named Syed Nizamuddin, the actor began his journey in the film line as an antagonist.
Satyajith has acted in over 600 films, including Shiva Mecchida Kannappa (1988), Chaitrada Premanjali (1992), and Putnanja (1995).
