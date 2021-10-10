हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Satyajith

Kannada actor Satyajith dies at 72

Late actor Satyajith began his journey in films as an antagonist. He died at the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Karnataka's Bengaluru.

Kannada actor Satyajith dies at 72
Pic courtesy: Twitter/Priyanka Upendra

Bengaluru: Kannada actor Satyajith passed away at the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Karnataka's Bengaluru.

Originally named Syed Nizamuddin, the actor began his journey in the film line as an antagonist.

Satyajith has acted in over 600 films, including Shiva Mecchida Kannappa (1988), Chaitrada Premanjali (1992), and Putnanja (1995). 

