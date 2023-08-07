trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2645806
VIJAYA RAGHAVENDRA

Kannada Actor Vijaya Raghavendra's Wife Dies Of Heart Attack, CM Siddaramaiah Pays Tribute

Aug 07, 2023

Kannada Actor Vijaya Raghavendra's Wife Dies Of Heart Attack, CM Siddaramaiah Pays Tribute

New Delhi: Popular Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra's wife Spandana succumbed to heart attack at a hospital in Bangkok on Monday. Spandana was on tour with her husband Vijay. Though she was immediately shifted to the hospital, Spandana died.

Family sources explained that the body of Spandana will reach Bengaluru on Tuesday. The postmortem of her body will be conducted in Bangkok today. The death of Spandana, who is in her late 30's has shocked the film industry. She had also acted in films and she is the daughter of decorated senior police officer B.K. Shivaram.

The doctors said that Spandana had suffered massive cardiac arrest resulting in her death. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has stated: "The demise of Spandana, the wife of popular Kannada actor Vijaya Raghavendra has shocked me. I pray for her soul. I condole with the bereaved families of Vijaya Raghavendra and B.K. Shivaram."

Former CM Basavaraj Bommai stated that he is shocked after hearing about the demise of Spandana. "I pray to God that her soul rests in peace. I pray to God to give strength to the families of Vijaya Raghavendra and B.K. Shivaram in this moment of grief."  

