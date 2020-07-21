हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
French Biriyani

Kannada movie French Biriyani new song 'Yen Madodu Swamy' releases online - Watch

Featuring Danish Sait and Sal Yusuf, 'French Biriyani' becomes the second Kannada film after 'Law' to be released directly on the service. 

Kannada movie French Biriyani new song &#039;Yen Madodu Swamy&#039; releases online - Watch

New Delhi: Upcoming Kannada movie 'French Biriyani' makers have released a new song titled 'Yen Madodu Swamy' online. Composed by Vasuki Vaibhav, 'Yen Madodu Swamy' is sung by power star Puneeth Rajkumar.

Featuring Danish Sait and Sal Yusuf, 'French Biriyani' becomes the second Kannada film after 'Law' to be released directly on the service. Produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and Gurudath A Talwar and directed by Pannaga Bharana French Biriyani will release on July 24, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch the song here:

'French Biriyani' happens to be a tale of Simon, representative of a pharmaceutical company from France and Asgar, a local auto driver from Shivajinagar, who share a two-day long journey in Bengaluru. That twisted journey with a comedy of errors changes the way they look at life. 

The comedy-drama stars Danish Sait and Sal Yusuf in pivotal parts.

 

