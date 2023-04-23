topStoriesenglish2598320
Kannada TV Actor Sampath J Ram Found Dead

Kannada television actor Sampath J Ram was reportedly found dead at his home in Nelamangala near Bengaluru. He was 35 years old.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 23, 2023, 07:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Kannada TV Actor Sampath J Ram Found Dead

New Delhi: Kannada television actor Sampath J Ram allegedly died by suicide at the age of 35 on Saturday, 22 April at his residence in Nelamangala near Bengaluru. Although there is no confirmation behind his alleged suicide, several media reports have said that he was under depression and was not getting enough work which forced him to take the extreme step.  

Telugu actor and director Rajesh Dhruva took to Facebook and mourned his demise. The post as translated from Kannada reads, “Son, we do not have the strength to bear your parting. So many movies are to be made, There is so much fighting to be done, There is still plenty of time to make your dreams come true. We still have to see you on the big stage. Please come back.” 

The reports also say that the actor had got maried a year ago only. However, there is no official confirmation from any of his family members yet. The reports also suggest that the last rites of the actor will be performed today.  

Sampath J Ram has played pivotal roles several hit television series, including Agnisakshi. One of his recent works was the movie, ‘Sri Balaji Photo Studio’ which was directed by Rajesh Dhruva.   

