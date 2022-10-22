Kantara Box Office Collections: Rishab Shetty starrer continues its excellent run, earns Rs 2.05 cr on Day 8

New Delhi: Rishab Shetty's Kantara, ever since its release, has been making waves across the country. The film has received widespread acclaim, with celebrities ranging from Prabahs to Kangana all vocal in their praise for the brilliantly crafted film.

Further to this, after booking great success with its Kannada version, the film's growth in the Hindi market is truly creating examples of its success with its constantly increasing box office numbers. The film's Hindi version on Friday managed to collect 2.05 crore at the box office, taking its total to 17.05 crore.

The Trade Analyst and Film Critic, Taran Adarsh, took to his social media to share the numbers generated by the Hindi version of the film. Here is the post shared by the critic.

#Kantara *#Hindi version* continues its victory march... Day 8 [second Fri] is HIGHER than Day 1, 4, 5, 6, 7... The festive season [#Dhanteras, #Diwali] will only boost its biz... [Week 2] Fri 2.05 cr. Total: ₹ 17.05 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC. pic.twitter.com/EPwn7H3Yk6 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 22, 2022

The action-thriller movie, which debuted on September 30, has been written, produced, and directed by Rishab Shetty. Kantara is a visual extravaganza that highlights Kambala's traditional culture and the Bhoota Kola art form. It is set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada. The story revolves around the human and nature conflict, which is deeply rooted in the coastal culture and folklore of Karnataka.

While 'Kantara' is growing at the box office, it has also made its position at No. 1 in the list of India’s Current Top 250 Films which was released by IMDb recently.