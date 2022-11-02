New Delhi: Rishab Shetty's Kantara, ever since its release, has been making waves across the country. The film has received widespread acclaim, with celebrities ranging from Prabahs to Kangana all vocal in their praise for the brilliantly crafted film.

Further to this, after booking great success with its Kannada version, the film's growth in the Hindi market is truly creating examples of its success with its constantly increasing box office numbers. The film, despite the big releases around it, has managed to stay strong at the box office. The movie on Tuesday earned 2.30 crore at the ticket window, taking its Hindi total to 47.55 crore. By all probabilities, the film will cross the 50 crore mark by the end of the third week.

Trade analyst and Film Critic Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account to share the numbers done by the movie. He wrote in the caption, "#Kantara *#Hindi version* shows solid trending on weekdays… [Week 3] Fri 2.75 cr, Sat 4.10 cr, Sun 4.40 cr, Mon 2.30 cr, Tue 2.30 cr. Total: ₹ 47.55 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC."

Here is the post shared by Taran Adarsh:

#Kantara *#Hindi version* shows solid trending on weekdays… [Week 3] Fri 2.75 cr, Sat 4.10 cr, Sun 4.40 cr, Mon 2.30 cr, Tue 2.30 cr. Total: ₹ 47.55 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 2, 2022

The action-thriller movie, which debuted on September 30, has been written, produced, and directed by Rishab Shetty. Kantara is a visual extravaganza that highlights Kambala's traditional culture and the Bhoota Kola art form. It is set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada. The story revolves around the human and nature conflict, which is deeply rooted in the coastal culture and folklore of Karnataka.

While 'Kantara' is growing at the box office, it has also made its position at No. 1 in the list of India’s Current Top 250 Films which was released by IMDb recently.