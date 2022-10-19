Kantara collection: Rishab Shetty starrer stays strong at the box office, earns 1.88 crore on Day 5

New Delhi: Rishab Shetty's Kantara has been receiving praise from all corners of the country and fans have also been showering their love on the film, which has also translated into box office numbers.

The film, which was recently released in the Hindi language, has also been able to maintain a strong grip at the box office and has managed to collect 1.88 crore on Tuesday, taking its Hindi total to 11.15 crore.

Film critic and analyst Taran Adarsh shared the numbers done by the movie on his social media. He captioned the post,"#Kantara *#Hindi version* maintains a strong grip on Day 5... Eyes ₹ 14 cr [+/-] in *Week 1*, healthy total for a film scoring numbers solely on the basis of glowing WOM... Fri 1.27 cr, Sat 2.75 cr, Sun 3.50 cr, Mon 1.75 cr, Tue 1.88 cr. Total: ₹ 11.15 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC."

Here is the post:

#Kantara *#Hindi version* maintains a strong grip on Day 5... Eyes ₹ 14 cr [+/-] in *Week 1*, healthy total for a film scoring numbers solely on the basis of glowing WOM... Fri 1.27 cr, Sat 2.75 cr, Sun 3.50 cr, Mon 1.75 cr, Tue 1.88 cr. Total: ₹ 11.15 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC. pic.twitter.com/TAr7Z0hBrb — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 19, 2022

The action-thriller movie, which debuted on September 30, has been written, produced, and directed by Rishab Shetty. Kantara is a visual extravaganza that highlights Kambala's traditional culture and the Bhoota Kola art form. It is set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada. The story revolves around the human and nature conflict, which is deeply rooted in the coastal culture and folklore of Karnataka.

The film's Hindi version was released on the 14th of October.