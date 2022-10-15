Kantara Box-Office collections: Hindi version of the Rishab Shetty starrer earns THIS much on Day 1

New Delhi: The action thriller 'Kantara' from Hombale Films has generated a lot of buzz ever since its Kannada release and has completely dominated the box office since its Pan India release on October 14. Since its debut, the movie has received a lot of positive feedback from the general public and support from well-known celebrities such as Dhanush and Prabhas.

As the film has just opened in Hindi version, it truly owned its place with brilliant box office numbers.

While 'Kantara' has been hyped a lot around the masses for its amazing story, it has successfully registered its impact at the box office. The Hindi version of the film has opened with a number better than other dubbed films of the recent past at 1.27 Cr.

Trade Analyst and Film critic took to twitter to share the numbers done by the Hindi version of the film. While sharing the post he wrote, "#Kantara *#Hindi version* opens better than recent dubbed films... Picked up pace towards the evening... #Maharashtra leads, North circuits low... Dependent on Day 2 and 3 for a respectable weekend total... Fri ₹ 1.27 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC."

Here is the post shared by the critic:

The action-thriller movie, which debuted on September 30, was written, produced, and directed by Rishab Shetty. Vijay Kiragandur. Kantara is a visual extravaganza that highlights Kambala's traditional culture and the Bhoota Kola art form. It is set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada. The story revolves around the human and nature conflict, which is deeply rooted in the coastal culture and folklore of Karnataka.