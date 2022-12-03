Kantara's popular song 'Varaha Roopam' is FINALLY back to your playlist!

New Delhi: Kantara’s most popular and loved song, 'Varaha Roopam' is now officially back in the film. Amidst the dispute, now the song is available for listeners to enjoy. The song Varaha Roopam has been a fan favorite since the time it was released and every single one of them has thoroughly enjoyed the music of the song.

Today, Kantara is bigger than ever. Everything about the film has been widely appreciated by the audience. Kantara’s storyline has been spreading like a wildfire and the audience around all quarters are relishing it. The movie has completed 50 days and is still running in 1000+ screens globally. The film has completed 50 days in Australia, the UK, Canada, UAE, and the USA as well. In India, the movie is still being played across 900+ screens.

Kantara is a sumptuous meal that one should not miss. It is a perfect culmination of craft, culture and technical brilliance at display. It is that rare piece of Southern India that you would have barely witnessed or heard about. And is worthy of every piece of accolade and appreciation, it is received from everywhere.