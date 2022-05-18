हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
KGF 2 Box office collections

KGF 2 Box Office worldwide collections cross a STAGGERING Rs 1200 cr, Yash joins Aamir Khan, Prabhas in coveted club!

KGF: Chapter 2 is directed by Prashanth Neel and features an ensemble cast led by superstar Yash, along with Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj among others.

Pic Courtesy: Movie still
Pic Courtesy: Movie still

New Delhi: The stupendous success of KGF: Chapter 2 has taken the actioner to a sky-high level globally. Yash starrer has become the third Indian film to cross Rs 1200 at the worldwide Box Office after Aamir Khan's Dangal and SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion. 

KGF 2 BOX OFFICE COLLECTIONS

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to Twitter and wrote, "#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office Week 1 - Rs 720.31 cr. Week 2 - Rs 223.51 cr. Week 3 - Rs 140.55 cr. Week 4 - Rs 91.26 cr. Week 5 Day 1 - Rs 5.20 cr. Day 2 - Rs 4.34 cr. Day 3 - Rs 6.07 cr. Day 4 - Rs 9.52 cr. Day 5 - Rs 3.61 cr. Total - Rs 1204.37 cr STRONG HOLD

KGF 2 BOX OFFICE RECORDS

The film by Prashanth Neel has set the Box Office on fire and broken many records as well. It surpassed Aamir Khan's Dangal's lifetime collections to become the second-highest-grossing Hindi film ever. 

The film stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Balakrishna, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash, Saran Shakthi, Achyuth Kumar amongst various others. 

KGF 2' is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kirugandur. 'KGF 2', a Kannada film originally, has been dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu languages respectively. KGF: Chapter 2' was released nationwide on April 14, 2022.

The pan-India blockbuster – 'KGF: Chapter 2' is now available to rent on Amazon Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment hub.

 

