New Delhi: Not many know that when KGF: Chapter 2 went under production, the country was hit by the covid-19 pandemic and one of the leading actors in the film Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with Cancer. At that time, the shoot was on hold due to the pandemic.

When things started getting better, KGF 2 was the first film Sanjay Dutt started shooting for after his recovery from Cancer. The actor always surprises the audience with his extraordinary acting and extreme hard work.

What was surprising was the fact that after battling the deadly disease and recovering from difficult chemotherapy sessions, Sanjay Dutt being the professional that he is, shot the climax scene which was super high on action.

Dutt said, "It was a difficult climax — there was mud, dust, fire and a lot of action. I couldn’t have done that shoot without their help."

The producers and makers of the film suggested him for the body double, but the actor shot the whole scene all by himself without the body double.

Dutt said, "They suggested we shoot it against a green screen. But as an actor, shooting this film correctly was important to me."

The actor saved the whole team by shooting such high energy scenes all by himself. He battled chemotherapy, didn't let weakness in his body become a deterrent to his high spirits and completed the climax scene with much gusto and precision.

The most vivacious element was how the actor said "Main aaraha hoon apni KGF lene", we are so excited about this venture.

Yash starrer KGF 2 is slated to release on April 14, 2022. Sanjay Dutt plays Adheera in the movie along with Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj in important roles.