हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
KGF 2

KGF 2: Sanjay Dutt braved cancer and transformed into deadly 'Adheera' for a high-octane climax scene!

Sanjay Dutt's character of 'Adheera' in KGF 2, is one of the most trending highlights that the audience is eagerly waiting for.

KGF 2: Sanjay Dutt braved cancer and transformed into deadly &#039;Adheera&#039; for a high-octane climax scene!
Pic Courtesy: Movie still

New Delhi: Not many know that when KGF: Chapter 2 went under production, the country was hit by the covid-19 pandemic and one of the leading actors in the film Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with Cancer. At that time, the shoot was on hold due to the pandemic. 

When things started getting better, KGF 2 was the first film Sanjay Dutt started shooting for after his recovery from Cancer. The actor always surprises the audience with his extraordinary acting and extreme hard work. 

What was surprising was the fact that after battling the deadly disease and recovering from difficult chemotherapy sessions, Sanjay Dutt being the professional that he is, shot the climax scene which was super high on action. 

Dutt said, "It was a difficult climax — there was mud, dust, fire and a lot of action. I couldn’t have done that shoot without their help."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

The producers and makers of the film suggested him for the body double, but the actor shot the whole scene all by himself without the body double. 

Dutt said, "They suggested we shoot it against a green screen. But as an actor, shooting this film correctly was important to me." 

The actor saved the whole team by shooting such high energy scenes all by himself. He battled chemotherapy, didn't let weakness in his body become a deterrent to his high spirits and completed the climax scene with much gusto and precision. 

The most vivacious element was how the actor said "Main aaraha hoon apni KGF lene", we are so excited about this venture.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @celebrityaccount25

Yash starrer KGF 2 is slated to release on April 14, 2022. Sanjay Dutt plays Adheera in the movie along with Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj in important roles.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
KGF 2KGF: Chapter 2Sanjay DuttYashKGF 2 teaser
Next
Story

The Family Man actress Priyamani BLOCKS trolls, says 'being plus-size is OK'!

Must Watch

PT1M57S

Pakistan Superfast: Shehbaz Sharif praises China