KGF actor Krishna G Rao dies at a Bangalore hospital, Raveena Tandon mourns demise

New Delhi: Popular and veteran Kannada actor Krishna G Rao, who played the blind man in Yash's KGF Chapter 1 breathed his last in Bangalore. According to reports, he suffered age-related illness. Rao was admitted to Vinayaka Hospital near Sita Circle, Bangalore. Reportedly, he was treated in the ICU due to a lung infection.

Fans and celebrities including Raveena Tandon, who was a part of KGF Chapter 2 took to social media and extended condolences to his family. She wrote: "Condolences to his family and the entire family of #kgf , #KGFChapter2." He was 70.

Condolences to his family and the entire family of #kgf , #KGFChapter2 . https://t.co/T5M1vOPDnz — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) December 8, 2022

Krishna G Rao worked in many movies and played a vital role in KGF recently. He did several films and featured in cameos. He also worked as an assistant director, reportedly. Krishna’s last film happens to be Nano Narayanappa which is slated to release soon. Its trailer was unveiled recently and it featured the actor playing a role of a character with ten heads, much like the character Raavan from Ramayan.

KGF makers also mourned his demise and extended condolences on social media.

May his soul rest in peace!



