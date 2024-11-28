Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2825590https://zeenews.india.com/regional/lucky-baskhar-x-review-dulquer-salmaan-starrer-receives-rave-reviews-as-it-streams-on-ott-2825590.html
NewsEntertainmentRegional
LUCKY BASKHAR

Lucky Baskhar X Review; Dulquer Salmaan Starrer Receives Rave Reviews As It Streams On OTT

Lucky Baskhar stars Meenakshi Chaudhary Dulquer Salmaan, Tinnu Anand, Ramki, Maanasa Choudhary, Surya Sreenivas, Sarvadaman D Banerjee, Rithvik Jothi Raj and Sochin Khedekar.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 28, 2024, 01:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Lucky Baskhar X Review; Dulquer Salmaan Starrer Receives Rave Reviews As It Streams On OTT (Image: X)

New Delhi: Lucky Baskhar, starring Mollywood heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Chaudhary in the lead roles, has returned to the spotlight as it is now available for streaming on Netflix. Directed by Venky Atluri, the film has been making waves online, with millions of viewers praising its captivating storytelling, stellar performances, and music.

Upon its release on OTT today, netizens took to social media to express their admiration for the film, calling it a "masterpiece." One viewer praised the film's narrative and performances, writing, "Lucky Baskhar. The best of 2024. A masterpiece cinema with brilliant screenplay and acting."

Another user shared their love for the film, highlighting the director and crew's dedication: "Watched Lucky Baskhar! Feeling so lucky and if you watch it, you’ll feel the same! Even Bhaskar would agree. The director, actors, and crew didn’t just rely on luck; they worked their luck off to make every scene shine."

The film’s music has also received considerable attention. One netizen posted a glowing review of the song, saying, "Posting this MASTERPIECE here before it gets the recognition it deserves. @gvprakash Truly a heart-binding song, especially the lyrics by Balaji Venugopal. These lines hit differently, it's like a soothing balm for the soul. It kind of heals the heart."

One fan compared it to prabhas starrer kalki and Janhvi Kapoor's devara calling this film the 'film of the year'.

Apart From Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dulquer Salmaan, Lucky Baskhar also boasts a spectacular cast like Tinnu Anand, Ramki, Maanasa Choudhary, Surya Sreenivas, Sarvadaman D Banerjee, Rithvik Jothi Raj and Sochin Khedekar. One fan even joked about Meenakshi Chaudhary’s smile, commenting, "I understand Lucky Bhaskar... to see her smile, I would rob a bank too."

With its OTT debut, Lucky Baskhar continues to capture the hearts of viewers, solidifying its place as a Diwali sensation and a standout film of the year.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Eknath Shinde Steps Back, BJP to Decide CM
DNA Video
DNA: Where Is Bushra Bibi Amidst Pakistan’s Chaos?
DNA Video
DNA: Chhattisgarh Couple Promotes Helmet Safety at Wedding, Video Goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: IIT Kanpur Develops ‘Invisible’ Shield for Indian Army!
DNA Video
DNA: AIMPLB's 'provocative plan' on Waqf leaked!
DNA Video
DNA: Sambhal riots- shocking revelations in police FIR
DNA Video
DNA: Violence Erupts in Bangladesh After ISKCON Monk Chinmoy Das’ Arrest
DNA Video
DNA: Anmol Bishnoi Seeks Asylum in the U.S.
DNA Video
DNA: Adani Case - Corruption Allegations Rock Indian Markets
DNA Video
DNA: Were Muslims Stopped from Voting in UP By-Elections?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK