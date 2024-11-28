Lucky Baskhar X Review; Dulquer Salmaan Starrer Receives Rave Reviews As It Streams On OTT

New Delhi: Lucky Baskhar, starring Mollywood heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Chaudhary in the lead roles, has returned to the spotlight as it is now available for streaming on Netflix. Directed by Venky Atluri, the film has been making waves online, with millions of viewers praising its captivating storytelling, stellar performances, and music.

Upon its release on OTT today, netizens took to social media to express their admiration for the film, calling it a "masterpiece." One viewer praised the film's narrative and performances, writing, "Lucky Baskhar. The best of 2024. A masterpiece cinema with brilliant screenplay and acting."

Lucky bhaskar -.

The best of 2024. A masterpiece cinema with brilliant screenplay and acting — tharun (@immsst) November 28, 2024

Another user shared their love for the film, highlighting the director and crew's dedication: "Watched Lucky Baskhar! Feeling so lucky and if you watch it, you’ll feel the same! Even Bhaskar would agree. The director, actors, and crew didn’t just rely on luck; they worked their luck off to make every scene shine."

Watched Lucky Bhaskar! Feeling so lucky and if you watch it, you’ll feel the same! Even Bhaskar would agree. The director, actors, and crew didn’t just rely on luck; they worked their luck off to make every scene shine! #LuckyBaskhar #OTT #Movies November 28, 2024

The film’s music has also received considerable attention. One netizen posted a glowing review of the song, saying, "Posting this MASTERPIECE here before it gets the recognition it deserves. @gvprakash Truly a heart-binding song, especially the lyrics by Balaji Venugopal. These lines hit differently, it's like a soothing balm for the soul. It kind of heals the heart."

Posting this MASTERPIECE here before it gets its due recognition. @gvprakash Truly heart binding song, especially the lyrics by Balaji venugopal. Indha varigal edho manasula oru maadhiri thoondudhu . Kind of heals the heart #LuckyBhaskar @dulQuer #VidhiMaarudha pic.twitter.com/sHwxJ4MG16 — Naturally technophilic (@NTechnophilic) November 20, 2024

One fan compared it to prabhas starrer kalki and Janhvi Kapoor's devara calling this film the 'film of the year'.

Not kalki..not devara..lucky bhaskar is the film of the year for me..ott lo ochindi break icheyandi..nen already theatre lo chusesa..) pic.twitter.com/PiGpTbViWk — manchi abbai (@manchi_abbai_) November 28, 2024

Apart From Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dulquer Salmaan, Lucky Baskhar also boasts a spectacular cast like Tinnu Anand, Ramki, Maanasa Choudhary, Surya Sreenivas, Sarvadaman D Banerjee, Rithvik Jothi Raj and Sochin Khedekar. One fan even joked about Meenakshi Chaudhary’s smile, commenting, "I understand Lucky Bhaskar... to see her smile, I would rob a bank too."

I understand Lucky Bhaskar.. to see her smile I would rob a bank too. https://t.co/jwyrH0ILbE — saravanavelu (@saravanvelu2) November 16, 2024

With its OTT debut, Lucky Baskhar continues to capture the hearts of viewers, solidifying its place as a Diwali sensation and a standout film of the year.