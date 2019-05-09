Mahesh Babu's 'Maharshi' is worth a watch and here are the five reasons why this film is special

Maharshi, a Mahesh Babu starrer hit the screens on May 9 and is receiving mixed responses all over. Mahesh Babu as Rishi has nailed the part. Here are the top 5 reasons why Maharshi is a special film and you must watch it this weekend.

Maharshi inspires all of us and drives us to do something big in life. Credit goes to director Vamsi Paidipally and writers Hari and Solomon for amazing dialogues. If you are looking for some inspiration, then Rishi (Mahesh’s role) can help you. At the same time, if you are someone who works your ass off, then Maharshi is a tribute to you.

Allari Naresh as Ravi is a hard working guy, just like each one of us and we can relate to all that he goes through in the film. Ravi, like every other youngster, is someone who wants to make it big by bagging a good job, fly to the US and make his parents happy, but there’s lack of confidence and luck.

Maharshi gives us a clear picture of how the situation of our country is going to be if farmers stop producing food. The importance of a farmer is something that the younger generation has to learn.

Credit to the rich look that Maharshi has, goes to Mahesh. He carried the character of Rishi so well, that he won’t fail in impressing and inspiring you. Mahesh Babu has done a great job in this film and if you are his fan, the handsome hunk will impress you to the core.

There is a social message in this film and in this fast-paced life, it is pretty much necessary to the younger generation and to the future generations too.