Makar Sankranti 2020: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun in one blockbuster pic

New Delhi: Superstar Chiranjeevi celebrated Makar Sankranti with his family and close friends, glimpses of which were shared by his actor son Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela on social media.

Ram Charan elated his fans with a blockbuster picture from the festivities, in which he shares the frame with Chiranjeevi, cousins Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej and others. He simply captioned the photo as, "Happy Sankranti."

Soon after Ram Charan posted the picture, the comment thread was filled with comments thanking him for the "best post". Comments such as "wah, this pic made my day" and "powerful" were posted.

Meanwhile, Upasana shared a fabulous picture of herself with husband Ram Charan and her in-laws Chiranjeevi and Surekha Konidela. For the occasion, both the ladies of the house were colour-coordinated in light purple saris while the father-son duo wore matching kurta-pyjama set.

The perfect family photo was described by Upasana as "priceless moments." The post also has a picture of her celebrating Makar Sankranti with her other family members.

Earlier this week, Ram Charan had wished everyone on Pongal like this:

On the work front, Chiranjeevi was last seen in 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy', produced by Ram Charan. Meanwhile, Charan's next film is SS Rajamouli's RRR.