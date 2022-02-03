हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Malavika Mohanan

Malavika Mohanan's morphed vulgar pics go viral, South actress SLAMS fake reporting!

Malavika Mohanan is currently enjoying her vacay in the picturesque Maldives. 

Malavika Mohanan&#039;s morphed vulgar pics go viral, South actress SLAMS fake reporting!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Talented actress Malavika Mohanan's massively circulated picture has been doing the rounds and finally the star has broken the silence. The actress alleged that her 'photoshopped' picture is being used on various portals and urged everyone to report it.

Malavika Mohanan tweeted: This is a photo of mine from a few months back which somebody has photoshopped and created a fake vulgar one. A lot of people have been circulating that including media houses like @AsianetNewsTM, which is just cheap journalism. If you see the fake one please help & report.

The talented actress made her Tamil debut with Rajinikanth’s Petta in 2021. She also has Maaran with Dhanush in her kitty. The much-awaited venture is directed by Karthick Naren and will be released directly on OTT.

Malavika also has Hero with Vijay Deverakonda and action-romantic thriller Yudhra, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi.

She made her Hindi debut with Beyond the Clouds starring Ishaan Khatter. It was helmed by renowned filmmaker Majid Majidi.

Malavika Mohanan is currently enjoying her vacay in the picturesque Maldives. 

 

