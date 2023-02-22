topStoriesenglish2575963
NewsEntertainmentRegional
SUBI SURESH

Malayalam Actress, Anchor Subi Suresh Passes Away at 41

She hit the screen as a mimicry artiste - a rarity among females - and then became a busy TV serial actress. Soon her popularity increased and was known for her charming and pleasing character.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 11:55 AM IST|Source: IANS
  • She hit the screen as a mimicry artiste - a rarity among females - and then became a busy TV serial actress. Soon her popularity increased and was known for her charming and pleasing character.
  • Tiny Tom, another popular actor, said things were moving fast to do a liver transplant surgery and the work for it was going on when she breathed her last.

Trending Photos

Malayalam Actress, Anchor Subi Suresh Passes Away at 41

New Delhi: Subi Suresh, one of the most popular faces on television, a famous anchor and film actress Subi Suresh passed away on Wednesday at a private hospital here, according to industry sources.

She had been ailing with liver complications for a while.

The 41-year-old actress was single.

She hit the screen as a mimicry artiste - a rarity among females - and then became a busy TV serial actress. Soon her popularity increased and was known for her charming and pleasing character.

Tiny Tom, another popular actor, said things were moving fast to do a liver transplant surgery and the work for it was going on when she breathed her last.

The TV and film industry is in a state of shock as many of them expressed surprise learning of her ailment.

"I never knew at all that she was carrying this disease and am now told that things turned from bad to worse in just two weeks. She was a bubbly personality and was known for her spontaneity. A great personality has now gone," said comedian Harisree Ashokan.

Live Tv

Subi SureshSubi Suresh deathSubi Suresh diesSubi Suresh passes awayMalayalam actor Subi Suresh

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's message is clear...
DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When the stethoscope was invented in 1781
DNA Video
DNA: Do you know the anti-India 'agenda holder' George Soros?
DNA Video
DNA: How to protect children from the 'known enemy' of the eyes?
DNA Video
DNA: When famous film director Dadasaheb Phalke died in 1944
DNA Video
DNA: Why suicide is easy for daily wage workers?