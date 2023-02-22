Malayalam Actress, Anchor Subi Suresh Passes Away at 41

New Delhi: Subi Suresh, one of the most popular faces on television, a famous anchor and film actress Subi Suresh passed away on Wednesday at a private hospital here, according to industry sources.



She had been ailing with liver complications for a while.



The 41-year-old actress was single.



She hit the screen as a mimicry artiste - a rarity among females - and then became a busy TV serial actress. Soon her popularity increased and was known for her charming and pleasing character.



Tiny Tom, another popular actor, said things were moving fast to do a liver transplant surgery and the work for it was going on when she breathed her last.



The TV and film industry is in a state of shock as many of them expressed surprise learning of her ailment.



"I never knew at all that she was carrying this disease and am now told that things turned from bad to worse in just two weeks. She was a bubbly personality and was known for her spontaneity. A great personality has now gone," said comedian Harisree Ashokan.