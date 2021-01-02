हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Drishyam 2

Malayalam film 'Drishyam 2' teaser released on Amazon Prime, Mohanlal brings back George Kutty

The Malayalam movie is the sequel of the smashing hit film, 'Drishyam'. 

Malayalam film &#039;Drishyam 2&#039; teaser released on Amazon Prime, Mohanlal brings back George Kutty
Screengrab

New Delhi: South superstar Mohanlal delivered a pleasant surprise for his fans on Friday (January 1) by dropping the teaser of ‘Drishyam 2’. The Malayalam movie is the sequel of the smashing hit film, ‘Drishyam’. The movie is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

Sharing the teaser, Mohanlal tweeted from his verified account, “Georgekutty and his family are coming soon on @PrimeVideoIN. #Drishyam2OnPrime #HappyNewYear2021#MeenaSagar #JeethuJoseph @antonypbvr @aashirvadcine @drishyam2movie #SatheeshKurup.”

Have a look at the gripping teaser:

 

Released in 2013, ‘Drishyam’ traces the journey of George Kutty, played by Mohanlal, and his family and how they cover up a murder to save themselves from the cops. The sequel will commence from where the first film left off. 

Mohanlal had earlier in December announced the release of the teaser of ‘Drishyam 2’ on January 1, 2021, and asked his fans to wait for the surprise George Kutty and family will bring.

This is what he tweeted:

 

‘Drishyam 2’ is written and directed by Jeetu Joseph. Besides Mohanlal, the star cast includes Meena, Siddique, Asha Sharath, Murali Gopy, Ansiba, Esther and Saikumar in prominent roles. 

