Malayalam film 'Drishyam 2' teaser released on Amazon Prime, Mohanlal brings back George Kutty

New Delhi: South superstar Mohanlal delivered a pleasant surprise for his fans on Friday (January 1) by dropping the teaser of ‘Drishyam 2’. The Malayalam movie is the sequel of the smashing hit film, ‘Drishyam’. The movie is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

Sharing the teaser, Mohanlal tweeted from his verified account, “Georgekutty and his family are coming soon on @PrimeVideoIN. #Drishyam2OnPrime #HappyNewYear2021#MeenaSagar #JeethuJoseph @antonypbvr @aashirvadcine @drishyam2movie #SatheeshKurup.”

Have a look at the gripping teaser:

Released in 2013, ‘Drishyam’ traces the journey of George Kutty, played by Mohanlal, and his family and how they cover up a murder to save themselves from the cops. The sequel will commence from where the first film left off.

Mohanlal had earlier in December announced the release of the teaser of ‘Drishyam 2’ on January 1, 2021, and asked his fans to wait for the surprise George Kutty and family will bring.

This is what he tweeted:

The teaser of #Drishyam2 will be releasing on Jan 1st, 2021, 00:00 am IST. Wait for the surprise George kutty and family is going to bring, this New Year. Stay Tuned#Drishyam pic.twitter.com/IEGYYNE7mz — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) December 19, 2020

‘Drishyam 2’ is written and directed by Jeetu Joseph. Besides Mohanlal, the star cast includes Meena, Siddique, Asha Sharath, Murali Gopy, Ansiba, Esther and Saikumar in prominent roles.