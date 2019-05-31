Mystery thriller Seven to release on June 5

Producer Abhishek Nama of Abhishek Pictures has bagged the theatrical rights of Seven, a mystery thriller which is releasing on June 5. Abhishek is known to be one of the popular producers in the film industry and has bankrolled some good films under his banner.

Seven movie stars Havish, Regina Cassandra, Tridha Choudhary and others in lead roles. As the release is inching closer, Abhishek Nama spoke to us and he looks pretty confident on bagging a hit with this film.

Asked how different is Seven going to be from other thrillers, he said, “There is no way that one can predict what is going to happen next in the film. I was pretty much impressed after watching the final copy and I am sure that the audience will also go through the thrill ride which I went through. The content is amazing.”

He also confirmed that this film is neither an adaptation nor remake of any film or book. Though Havish has not been in form for some time now, he has still managed to bag a movie like Seven and asked on what he thinks about it, he replied, “Nowadays, content is the hero and that is inadequate in this film. And though he hasn’t been of too many films, Havish is definitely a good actor. He will win hearts with his performance in this film.”

The producer has a line of releases in his kitty and is gearing up for them one after the other.