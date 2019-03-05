Naga Shaurya and Malavika Nair to star in Srinivas Avasarala's next

Actor Naga Shaurya has teamed up with Malavika Nair once again for a Srinivas Avasarala directorial. This film marks the third directorial of Srinivas and looks like he is going to show the mark of his regular, yet beautiful love story yet again.

Srinivas has earlier directed Oohalu Gusa Gusa Lade and Jyo Achyuthananda. He also played the lead role in Oohalu. The actor-turned-director is known for some great films like Ashta Chamma, Kanche, DevaDas, Pilla Zamindar, Golconda High School, Anthaku Mundu Aa Taruvatha to name a few.

This new film marks the third collaboration of Shaurya and Srinivas.

Coming to Malavika and Naga Shaurya, they have earlier worked together for Kalyana Vaibhogame, which was directed by Nandini Reddy. Though the film failed in ringing the bell at the box office, it was appreciated for its content. So once again, this pair will be seen in a romantic family entertainer.

The makers have made an official statement. Dasari Padmaja and TG Viswa Prasad will be producing the film under People Media Factory and Dasari Production Banners.

Shaurya bagged a blockbuster into his kitty with Chalo last year and Narthanasala, which released the same year couldn’t live up to the expectations of the audience.

Malavika Nair was recently seen in Taxiwala and it’s one of the biggest hits of 2018. Taxiwala is a Vijay Deverakonda starrer and was produced by UV Creations and directed by Rahul Sankrityan.