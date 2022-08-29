Netizens trend #Yash54 as KGF 2 marks biggest opening day collection

New Delhi: Yash has left the whole nation to hail his name with the success of ‘KGF 2’. The craze of the star's stardom has seen an unprecedented rise. While the actor has created a league of his own, he has ruled over the box office with ‘KGF 2’ registering the biggest opening by collecting 54 crore rupees in the hindi market alone on day one.

While these opening figures have created history at the box office, the craze of Rocky Bhai has now started a new trend on social media in his name with #Yash54.

The kind of rage that Yash has created with ‘KGF 2’ has increased his popularity insanely. He has truly set high bars for the industry's forerunners to achieve the mark of such an opening. By collecting 54 crore rupees on the very first day, Yash has set a record that has never been achieved by anyone in the industry.

KGF Chapter 2's first day revenue of 54 crore sets an all-time record for highest first day revenue.

Only he could do it #Yash54 pic.twitter.com/gBbJztIy2y — Dinesh Singh (@singh97_dinesh) August 29, 2022

The star has not only made a significant mark all over the nation, but the whole internet is also talking about his record. With this, Yash is now trending with #Yash54 where the netizens are constantly showing their love for the Pan-India star. “I am so happy to hear this news it is such a great deal that in one day this movie’s Collection is 54cr,” wrote one fan. “Rocking Star yash is true blue superstar in quality way.. Kgf2 collected over 54crs on day1 is historical,” added another.

Moreover, Yash has been sustaining his place at the top with these huge box office collections. Apart from its first-day collection, the film has also collected a huge figure of 900 crore rupees in the domestic market and around 27 million dollars in the international market while it has been constantly gaining a lot of love on the OTT platform as well.

Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, ‘KGF 2’ stars Yash in the lead along with Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty. It is a sequel to the 2018 film ‘KGF’. Made on a budget of 100 crore rupees it is the most expensive Kannada film ever.