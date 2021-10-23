On Prabhas's birthday, intriguing Radhe Shyam teaser unveiled online for fans - Watch

New Delhi: Popular star Prabhas turned a year older on October 23 and what better day to introduce his character from the upcoming film Radhe Shyam! Prabhas's character, Vikramaditya, gets an introduction and it will surely leave the fans excited.

On the occasion of his birthday, the makers of Radhe Shyam shared the teaser of his film revealing what Prabhas's on-screen character Vikramaditya is going to be. The actor is all set to play the role of a Palmist in the movie, reportedly.

Earlier, a special poster of Prabhas was unveiled and prior to his co-star Pooja Hegde's look was shared on her birthday. The duo has got the fans excited and they can't wait to watch them pair up onscreen and create magic.

The film will hit the screens on January 14, 2022. Radhe Shyam will be a multi-lingual film and is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series.

Produced by UV Creations, Radhe Shyam is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod.