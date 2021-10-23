हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Prabhas

On Prabhas's birthday, intriguing Radhe Shyam teaser unveiled online for fans - Watch

On the occasion of his birthday, the makers of Radhe Shyam shared the teaser of his film revealing what Prabhas's on-screen character Vikramaditya is going to be.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular star Prabhas turned a year older on October 23 and what better day to introduce his character from the upcoming film Radhe Shyam! Prabhas's character, Vikramaditya, gets an introduction and it will surely leave the fans excited.

The film will hit the screens on January 14, 2022. Radhe Shyam will be a multi-lingual film and is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. 

Produced by UV Creations, Radhe Shyam is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod.

 

Tags:
PrabhasHappy birthday PrabhasRadhe ShyamRadhe Shyam teaserPooja Hegdeprabhas birthday
