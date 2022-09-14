Prabhas inconsolable at uncle Krishnam Raju's funeral, Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu hug Baahubali actor; celebs pay last respects!

New Delhi: Veteran south star and former Union Minister UV Krishnam Raju breathed his last on Sunday (September 11, 2022). He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad. He was Baahubali star Prabhas's uncle. Krishnam Raju was 83 and is survived by his wife and three daughters.

His last rites were performed on Monday, September 12 with full state honours. A host of celebrities including Allu Arjun, and Mahesh Babu among others consoled Prabhas who broke down at the funeral of his uncle which took place at Moinabad near Hyderabad.

Thank you so much Anna #AlluArjun

Nuvvu #KrishanamRaju garu intiki vachaka #Prabhas anna face lo smile chusamu

Everyone knows that Krishnamraju is as close as Mahesh Babu's family. We can't see both of them like this Stay strong #Prabhas Anna in this toughest times.. We MB fans always with you.

According to PTI, the hospital sources said late Krishnam Raju was suffering from post-COVID-19 ailments. He was admitted to the hospital on August 5. He was a two-time Lok Sabha member and served as Union Minister of state in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

Known as 'Rebel Star', Raju acted in over 180 films and remained a trendsetter with his rebellious characters. He started his film career with the Telugu movie 'Chilaka Gorinka' in 1966. He won several awards and accolades for various roles he portrayed in films.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of the veteran actor on Twitter. "Saddened by the passing away of Shri UV Krishnam Raju Garu. The coming generations will remember his cinematic brilliance and creativity. He was also at the forefront of community service and made a mark as a political leader. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

The AIG Hospitals where he was undergoing treatment, in a statement, said he was admitted for post-COVID complications on August 5. He was diagnosed with severe pneumonia caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria and fungal organisms, severe infective bronchitis.

He had heart rhythm disturbances during the hospital stay and worsening of kidney function. He was managed on ventilator support since admission. He was on appropriate treatment and close monitoring was done.

"He succumbed to severe pneumonia and its complications on 11.9.22 and expired at 3.16 AM today due to cardiac arrest," it said. Former Union minister and ace Telugu actor Chiranjeevi in a tweet recalled his association with the departed leader.

May his soul rest in peace!

