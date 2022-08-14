New Delhi: After a long wait for Prabhas’ upcoming film ‘Salaar’, the makers have finally decided to make an announcement on Independence Day, I.e., tomorrow. Sharing a poster, the makers wrote that they will make the big announcement on 15th August at 12:58 PM.

The makers took to Twitter to share the poster and wrote, "Get ready for Salaar. Stay tuned." The film is currently being filmed and around two schedules of the film are left to be shot. Except for the poster, no major announcement has been made yet. However, the makers have even created a dedicated Twitter page to share the updates regarding the film.

As soon as the announcement was made, fans could not control their excitement and started trending the hashtags Salaar and Prabhas on the micro-blogging platform. “He's coming...Commander Salaar is on the way,” commented a user.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film ‘Salaar’ was earlier scheduled to release at the theatres on 14 April. However, the release was pushed ahead owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. It is now scheduled to release in the second quarter of next year. It is one of the most sought-after Telugu films and will also have dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. “Waiting,” added another user.

Apart from this, Prabhas is also working on Nag Ashwin’s ‘Project K’ opposite Deepika Padukone. It will be Prabhas’ 50th film.