Prabhas

Prabhas reveals why he isn't married yet!

Prabhas, who joined his 'Radhe Shyam' team at a grand event in Mumbai, revealed why he isn't married yet. When asked about predicting love, Prabhas' witty response made everyone laugh out loud.

Prabhas reveals why he isn&#039;t married yet!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Prabhas, who joined his 'Radhe Shyam' team at a grand event in Mumbai, revealed why he isn't married yet. When asked about predicting love, Prabhas' witty response made everyone laugh out loud.

Watch the official trailer over here:

As Prabhas interacted with the media on Wednesday in Mumbai, he was quizzed about dialogue from the recent trailer of 'Radhe Shyam'. Prabhas plays a famous palmist in the movie, who predicts the future accurately.

A media person questioned Prabhas, "There is a dialogue in the movie, which says your prediction about love is not so accurate. What about your prediction in real life?"

Prabhas, who gave a witty reply, said, "My love predictions have always been wrong. That is why I am not yet married."

This funny answer from the 'Bahubali' actor has drawn much attention, making everyone admire Prabhas' wit.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

'Radhe Shyam' on the other hand, is inching towards its worldwide release soon, and hence the makers had organized a trailer launch event in Mumbai, kickstarting the promotions.

Pooja Hegde and Prabhas as Prerana and Vikramaditya, share lovely chemistry on screen. March 11 would be the D-day for 'Radhe Shyam', as it is releasing in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Chinese, and Japanese.

 

