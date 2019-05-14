Prabhas to dub the Hindi version of Saaho

There is some good news for all the Hindi-speaking fans of Prabhas. As per reports, he himself will be dubbing for the Hindi version of Saaho. Earlier, it was actor Sharad Kelkar who dubbed for Prabhas in Baahubali. But this time, the actor has decided that he will be dubbing for his role in Hindi version too.

The shoot of the film will be wrapped up very soon and the team is working on a fast pace and it is expected to be wrapped up by the end of this month and post-production work such as computer graphics and the rest will be completed by end of July. Post which the promotions will begin

Directed by Sujeeth Reddy, the film is produced by Uppalapati Pramod and Vemareddy Vamsikrishna Reddy under UV Creations. The film features Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Murali Sharma, Arun Vijay, Mandira Bedi, Jackie Shroff, Tinnu Anand and others in key roles.

Expectations of fans are pretty high on these films. Shades of Saaho chapters 1 and 2, which were released on the birthdays of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor. These two short videos have gone viral in no time and watching them was a delight to the eye.