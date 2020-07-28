हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dulquer Salmaan

Prithviraj Sukumaran's viral pic with the birthday boy and 'best burger chef' Dulquer Salmaan!

South superstar Dulquer Salmaan turns a year older on July 28 and on his birthday, another star from the industry Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a lovely picture on social media. 

Prithviraj Sukumaran&#039;s viral pic with the birthday boy and &#039;best burger chef&#039; Dulquer Salmaan!
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: South superstar Dulquer Salmaan turns a year older on July 28 and on his birthday, another star from the industry Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a lovely picture on social media. 

Prithviraj can be seen feeding a piece of cake to the birthday boy with an adorable caption reading: Happy birthday to the best burger chef in town! @dulQuer

The picture has gone viral on the internet and #DulquerSalmaan is a top Twitter trend as well. 

South legend Mammooty's son, Dulquer Salmaan has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi language movies. He made his debut in 2012 actioner 'Second Show' which was helmed by then debutant filmmaker Srinath Rajendran. 

After that, we went on to star in many super hit flicks and soon was appreciated for his performances. Fans love his style and he has a huge followers list on social media platforms. 

In 2019, Dulquer was seen in 'The Zoya Factor' opposite Sonam Kapoor, Malayalam venture 'Varane Avashyamund'. Next, he has Tamil projects 'Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal', 'Vaan', 'Kurup' and 'Hey Sinamika'. 

Here's wishing Dulquer Salmaan a very happy birthday!

 

 

 

Dulquer Salmaan
