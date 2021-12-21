हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pushpa Box Office collections

Pushpa Box Office collections: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's actioner remains unstoppable at Rs 159 cr

Pushpa: The Rise features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. 

Pushpa Box Office collections: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's actioner remains unstoppable at Rs 159 cr

New Delhi: Superstar Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's much-talked-about Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1 had a massive pan-India release on December 17, 2021. The south actioner has floored the audiences with over Rs 159 crore at the global Box Office. 

According to famous south film critic and trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the film earned Rs 159 crore. He wrote, “Pushpa lands in Global Box Office Top 3 for the weekend ending Dec 19th… A Remarkable Achievement… 1. Spider-Man No Way Home- USD 587 Million 2. Sheep Without A Shepherd 2 - USD 54 Million 3. Pushpa - USD 21 Million."

Taran Adarsh, noted film and trade analyst wrote: #Pushpa refuses to slow down… Day 4 HIGHER than Day 1 and 2… Mass pockets/single screens fantastic… #Maharashtra [despite 50%] excellent… Eyes ₹ 25 cr [+/-] total in *Week 1*… Fri 3.11 cr, Sat 3.55 cr, Sun 5.18 cr, Mon 4.25 cr. Total: ₹ 16.09 cr. #India biz. #PushpaHindi

Pushpa: The Rise features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. The actioner was released on December 17, 2021, and the second part of the film will be released in 2022.

 

