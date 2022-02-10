हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth to star in director Nelson's next film

Rajinikanth was last seen in the 2021 actioner 'Annaatthe', directed by Siva.

Rajinikanth to star in director Nelson's next film
File Photo

MUMBAI: Superstar Rajinikanth is set to team up with filmmaker Nelson for his next project, tentatively titled 'Thalaivar169', the makers announced Thursday. The project will mark the first collaboration between the 71-year-old star and Nelson, known for films like the Tamil comedy "Doctor" and the upcoming Vijay starrer action thriller 'Beast'.

The official Twitter account of Sun Pictures, the production house behind the film, shared a one-minute announcement video of the project, featuring Rajinikanth, Nelson and music composer Anirudh.

"Presenting superstar @rajinikanth's #Thalaivar169 directed by @Nelsondilpkumar and music by @anirudhofficial," the twitter read.
Nelson wrote he was thrilled to collaborate with Rajinikanth for the film.

"Feeling elated to announce my next film with the legendary superstar @rajinikanth sir, happy to have associated with @sunpictures and my dearest friend @anirudhofficial once again! #respect #humbled #thalaivar169," the filmmaker tweeted.

Rajinikanth was last seen in the 2021 actioner 'Annaatthe', directed by Siva.

