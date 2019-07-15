close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati wants to remake Telugu comedy in Hindi

Directed by Nandini Reddy, "Oh! Baby" is the story of a 70-year-old woman who wakes up one day to find herself in the body of a 24-year-old. 

Rana Daggubati wants to remake Telugu comedy in Hindi

New Delhi: Actor Rana Daggubati is happy with the success of the Telugu comedy "Oh! Baby", and says he will "definitely" look at the idea of remaking it in Hindi soon.

Directed by Nandini Reddy, "Oh! Baby" is the story of a 70-year-old woman who wakes up one day to find herself in the body of a 24-year-old. 

"Oh! Baby", which features Samantha Akkineni in the lead role, is the official remake of the South Korean comedy "Miss Granny". Rana has backed the film through his banner Suresh Productions. 

"Clearly, it's a story that travels. It a story originally written in Korean language and adapted into many other languages in the world. I will definitely look at making it in Hindi soon," Rana told IANS. 

"Although the central plot and conflicts are the same, many adaptations and additional characters have been introduced that form an essential part of the drama and fun in the film," he added. 

What are the challenges while making remakes?

"The adaptation, the characters and the story must feel like it's happening in a world that can audiences relate to. The characters should be such that they find a connect with them," he said.

The film opened on July 5. It stars Naga Shaurya, Rao Ramesh and Rajendra Prasad in crucial roles with Samantha. 

 

Tags:
Rana DaggubatiTelugu comedyOh Baby
Next
Story

Hema Malini's debut Punjabi production gets release date

Must Watch

PT4M26S

Kalraj Mishra appointed Himachal Pradesh Governor